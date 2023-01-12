U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Slightly Lower

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged slightly lower in the week ended January 7th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 205,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 206,000.

The dip surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to rise to 215,000 from the 204,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the modest decrease, initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 190,000 in the week ended September 24th.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.