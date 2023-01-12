South Korea Export Prices Sink 6.0% In December

Export prices in South Korea tumbled 6.0 percent on month in December, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - after sinking 5.4 percent in November.

Individually, export prices for agricultural, forestry and marine product fell 2.1 percent on month, while manufacturing products shed 6.0 percent.

Import prices slumped 6.2 percent last month after dropping 5.5 percent in November.

Individually, import prices for raw materials lost 9.9 percent, intermediate goods fell 4.7 percent, capital goods slid 2.9 percent and consumer goods shed 3.0 percent.

On a yearly basis, export prices rose 3.1 percent and import prices jumped 9.1 percent.

