Japan Producer Price Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday release December data for producer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are expected to rise 0.3 percent on month and 9.5 percent on year after gaining 0.6 percent on month and 9.3 percent on year in November.

South Korea will provide December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were down 2.4 percent on year and exports dropped 9.5 percent for a trade deficit of $4.69 billion.

Australia will see November numbers for private house approvals and December results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute. In October, approvals were down 2.5 percent on month, while the inflation forecast in November was up 1.0 percent on month.

China will see December figures for its house price index; in November, house prices were down 1.6 percent on year.

Indonesia will release December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 7.58 percent on year after easing 1.89 percent in November. Exports are called higher by an annual 6.65 percent, up from 5.58 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $4.01 billion, down from $5.16 billion a month earlier.

