Australia Private Sector House Approvals Slip 2.5% In November

The total number of private sector house approvals issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent on month in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - coming in at 9,142.

Approvals for private sector dwellings excluding houses tumbled 22.7 percent to 4,423 in November, while overall approvals dropped 9.0 percent to 13,898.

On a yearly basis, dwellings for houses shed 13.4 percent, approvals for dwellings excluding houses dropped 21.0 percent and overall approvals sank 15.1 percent.

The seasonally adjusted estimate for the value of total building approved fell 1.5 percent to A$12.388 billion in November, following a 0.4 percent fall in October.

Economic News

