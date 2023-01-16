European Economic News Preview: Germany Wholesale Prices Data Due

Wholesale price data from Germany is the only major statistical report due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to issue Germany's wholesale prices for December. Wholesale prices had increased 14.9 percent on a yearly basis in November.

In the meantime, foreign trade data is due from Norway. The trade surplus had totaled NOK 101.1 billion in November.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to publish producer prices for December. Producer price inflation is seen easing to 20.8 percent from 21.3 percent in November.

In the meantime, final consumer price data is due from Austria.



At 6.00 am ET, Ireland's Central Statistics Office is set to release foreign trade data for November.

