Germany Wholesale Price Inflation At 16-Month Low

Germany's wholesale prices increased at the slowest pace in 16 months at the end of 2022, Destatis reported Monday.

Wholesale price inflation eased to 12.8 percent in December from 14.9 percent in November. This was the slowest rate since August 2021, when prices moved up 12.3 percent.

Nonetheless, wholesale price inflation continued to remain in double-digits. Wholesale prices of petroleum products surged 22.8 percent, providing the greatest impact on the annual rate.

Month-on-month, wholesale prices were down 1.6 percent, bigger than November's 0.9 percent fall. The last time wholesale prices fell more sharply than in the previous month was in December 2008.

In 2022, wholesale price inflation averaged 18.8 percent, much faster than the 9.8 percent posted in 2021, Destatis reported.

Economic News

