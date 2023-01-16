Hungarian Construction Output Rises 7.0%

Hungary's construction output grew in November after falling in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Construction output climbed 7.0 percent year-on-year in November, after a 2.5 percent drop in October. This was the highest growth since May.

Among the main groups, construction of buildings logged a double-digit growth of 18.6 percent and civil engineering output fell 6.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, construction output advanced 6.9 percent in November, after a 1.7 percent decline in the prior month.

Economic News

