China GDP Data Due On Tuesday

China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q4 numbers for GDP and December data for industrial production, retail sales and unemployment.

GDP is expected to sink 0.8 percent on quarter and rise .8 percent on year after gaining 3.9 percent both on quarter and on year in the three months prior.

Industrial production is tipped to add 0.2 percent on year, slowing from 2.2 percent in November. Retail sales are expected to drop an annual 8.6 percent after falling 5.9 percent in the previous month. The jobless rate is expected to jump to 6.0 percent from 5.7 percent a month earlier.

Australia will see January results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac Bank; in December, the index rose 3.0 percent.

Singapore will provide December figures for non-oil domestic exports, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.0 percent on month and a fall of 16,80 percent on year. That follows the 9.20 percent monthly drop and the 14.60 percent yearly decline in November.

Japan will release November results for its tertiary industry activity index, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent - steady from the October reading.

