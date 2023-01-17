Japan Tertiary Activity Falls 0.2%

Japan's tertiary activity declined in November after rising in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in November, after a 0.5 percent rise in October.

Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, retail trade, real estate, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, finance and insurance, and goods rental and leasing declined in November.

Meanwhile, transport and postal activities, medical, care and welfare, information and communications, -related services, and wholesale trade increased.

On a yearly basis, tertiary activity rose 1.6 percent in November, after a 1.9 percent gain in the prior month.

