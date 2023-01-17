World Market Trends

World traded lackluster on Tuesday amidst renewed fears of a recession and anxiety about the demand outlook from China. Meanwhile, data showed German investor morale at an eleven-month high but did not suffice to lift sentiment at the European bourses.

Asian stocks mostly finished lower. European benchmarks are trading in negative territory. Wall Street Futures too portend losses on opening.

The Dollar Index rebounded from the seven-month low touched on Monday. Bond yields moved mixed. Crude oil prices remained clueless ahead of the monthly demand forecasts from OPEC and the International Energy Agency. Gold declined amidst the Dollar's rebound. Cryptocurrencies extended the rally.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,233.50, down 0.20%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,988.40, down 0.27%

Germany's DAX at 15,106.25, down 0.18%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,846.40, down 0.17%

France's CAC 40 at 7,030.07, down 0.19%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,145.85, down 0.27%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,138.68, up 1.23%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,386.30, down 0.03%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,224.24, down 0.10%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,577.64, down 0.78%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0812, down 0.04%

GBPUSD at 1.2195, up 0.03%

USDJPY at 128.96, up 0.33%

AUDUSD at 0.6940, down 0.20%

USDCAD at 1.3434, up 0.20%

Dollar Index at 102.40, up 0.19%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.553%, up 1.20%

Germany at 2.1925%, down 0.11%

France at 2.660%, up 0.76%

U.K. at 3.4695%, up 2.47%

Japan at 0.498%, down 1.49%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $84.98, up 0.62%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $79.94, down 0.21%

Gold Futures (Feb) at $1,907.70, down 0.73%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $21,155.44, up 1.30%

Ethereum at $1,564.58, up 0.99%

BNB at $301.02, up 0.53%

XRP at $0.3882, up 0.34%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3518, down 0.11%

