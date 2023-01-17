Apple Unveils New MacBook Pro Powered By M2 Pro And M2 Max Chips

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Tuesday launched the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max, Apple's next-generation pro silicon chips.

MacBook Pro's battery can now last up to 22 hours, the longest battery life ever in a Mac. The new MacBook Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E, as well as advanced HDMI, which supports 8K displays for the first time. Customers can order the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro today, with availability beginning Tuesday, January 24.

"MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there's simply nothing else like it."

Apple also launched M2 Pro and M2 Max, two next-generation SoCs (systems on a chip).

"Only Apple is building SoCs like M2 Pro and M2 Max. They deliver incredible

pro performance along with industry-leading power efficiency," said Johny

Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies. "With an even

more powerful CPU and GPU, support for a larger unified memory system, and an

advanced media engine, M2 Pro and M2 Max represent astonishing advancements in

Apple silicon."

M2 Pro scales up the architecture of M2 to deliver an up to 12-core CPU and up to 19-core GPU, together with up to 32GB of fast unified memory. M2 Max builds on the capabilities of M2 Pro, including an up to 38-core GPU, double the unified memory bandwidth, and up to 96GB of unified memory.

Built using a second-generation 5-nanometer process , M2 Pro consists of 40 billion transistors — nearly 20 percent more than M1 Pro, and double the amount in M2. It features 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — twice that of M2 — and up to 32GB of low-latency unified memory. The next-generation 10- or 12-core CPU consists of up to eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, resulting in multithreaded CPU performance that is up to 20 percent faster than the 10-core CPU in M1 Pro.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News