New Zealand Electronic Retail Card Sales Slip 2.5% In December

The total value of electronic card retail sales in New Zealand was down 2.5 percent on month in December, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - after rising 0.3 percent in November.

Individually, spending for durables fell 5.7 percent, while fuel was down 4.3 percent, apparel fell 4.7 percent, motor vehicles sank 2.9 percent and consumables eased 1.5 percent.

The non-retail (excluding services) category decreased by NZ$25 million (1.3 percent) from November 2022. This category includes medical and other care, travel and tour arrangement, postal and courier delivery, and other non-retail industries.

The services category was down NZ$7.1 million (2.0 percent). This category includes repair and maintenance, and personal care, funeral, and other personal services.

The total value of electronic card spending, including the two non-retail categories (services and other non-retail), decreased from November 2022, down NZ$104 million (1.2 percent).

Economic News

