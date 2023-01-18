Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release December figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 3.4 percent, with the addition of 22,500 jobs following the increase of 64,000 jobs in November.

Japan will provide December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 22.4 percent on year, slowing from 30.3 percent. Exports are called higher by an annual 10.1 percent, down from 20.0 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 1,652.8 billion yen following the 2,027.4 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 5.50 percent.

Hong Kong will see December unemployment figures; in November, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.

Finally, the in Taiwan are off through January 30 for the Lunar New Year holiday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.