Japan Industrial Production Rise 0.2%

Japan's industrial production increased in November, revised data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry said on Wednesday.

Industrial production grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent monthly in November. In the initial estimate, output fell 1.0 percent.

Shipments fell by 0.1 percent month-on-month in November. Inventories rose by 0.3 percent, and the inventory ratio increased by 3.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 0.9 percent in November. According to the initial estimate, output decreased by 0.9 percent.

The capacity utilization fell 1.4 percent monthly in November and slumped 0.6 percent from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.