logo
Breaking News
  

Taiwan Economy Shrinks 0.9% On Weaker Exports, Worst Contraction In 13 Years

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
taiwan aug20 18jan23 lt

Taiwanese economy contracted the most in thirteen years as export demand was impacted by the Covid pandemic related woes in China, advance estimates by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting & Statistics, or DGBAS, revealed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product, or GDP, fell 0.86 percent year-on-year in the December quarter, reversing a 4.01 percent increase in the September quarter.

Further, this was the worst economic downturn since the third quarter of 2009, when GDP shrank 1.13 percent.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualized basis, GDP fell 4.24 percent, in contrast to the 7.51 percent contraction a quarter ago.

The contraction in the fourth quarter was largely driven by a 5.09 percent decline in exports of goods and services, which was due to the weakening global demand and inventory adjustment. Imports also showed a negative growth, down 1.61 percent annually.

Read more: Taiwan Exports Fall Most In Nearly 7 Years

Among other expenditure components, private final consumption grew 2.89 percent from last year, led by the recovery in consumption activities such as dining out, recreation and transportation. This was partly offset by the decrease in financial services.

Government consumption rose 3.14 percent, while gross capital formation increased just 0.03 percent.

The DGBAS had cut real GDP growth growth forecast for 2022 to 3.06 percent and forecast expansion of 2.75 percent in 2023.

In December, Taiwan's central bank assessed that although the domestic economy was boosted by the diminished impact of the domestic pandemic waves and a gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions in recent months, weaker global final demand and ongoing inventory destocking hampered exports.

The bank had predicted a sharp slowdown in growth in the fourth quarter, as evident from the latest data.

The central bank downgraded its forecast of Taiwan's GDP growth rate to 2.91 percent for the year 2022 as a whole and projected a moderation in the rate of economic expansion to 2.53 percent this year.

The bank raised its benchmark discount rate four times last year, but has signaled an end to the current round of policy tightening this year, as policymakers expect inflation to ease below 2.0 percent and the economic growth rate to slow amid global woes.

Read more: Taiwan Inflation Rises To 2.71%

Separate official data showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 3.61 percent in December from November's stable rate of 3.64 percent.

There were 428,000 unemployed people in December versus 431,000 people in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Microsoft Reportedly To Cut Thousands Of Jobs
Tech major Microsoft Corp. plans to cut thousands of jobs in various divisions, mainly in human resources and engineering divisions amid slowing demand and weakening economic outlook worldwide, reports said. Citing sources, British broadcaster Sky News reported that the firm is finalising plans to cut about 5 percent of its more than 220,000 workforce, which would equate to about 11,000 roles.
Fullei Fresh Recall Alfalfa Sprouts For E. Coli Concerns
Miami, Florida-based Fullei Fresh is recalling Alfalfa Sprouts citing the detection of Shiga toxin producing E.coli (STEC.), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The affected Fullei Fresh brand alfalfa sprout with lot number 336 comes in 8 ounce retail packs and 5 lb. bulk cardboard boxes. They were shipped to distributors and retailers in Florida between December 9 and 23, 2022.
Goldman Sachs Q4 Profit Plunges 69%, Misses Estimates
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reported Tuesday that profit for the fourth quarter plunged 69 percent from last year, reflecting higher provisions for bad loans, 16 percent drop in net revenues and 11 percent higher operating expenses. Both earnings and quarterly revenues missed analysts' expectations.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap