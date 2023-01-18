World Market Trends

World traded firm on Wednesday amidst the onset of the earnings season and an anxious wait for key economic data releases. Data released showed inflation in the U.K. edging lower, in line with expectations. The yen weakened amidst Bank of Japan continuing its dovish stance on interest rates and yield curve control policy.

Asian stocks mostly finished higher. European benchmarks are trading mostly in positive territory. Wall Street Futures indicate mild gains on opening.

The Dollar Index declined but remained above the seven-month low touched on Monday. Bond yields moved mixed. Crude oil prices rallied on hopes of a demand boost from China's recovery. Gold rebounded amidst the Dollar's retreat. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,918.50, up 0.02%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,995.20, up 0.11%

Germany's DAX at 15,180.75, down 0.04%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,866.30, up 0.19%

France's CAC 40 at 7,087.53, up 0.15%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,178.25, up 0.09%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,791.12, up 2.50%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,393.40, up 0.10%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,224.41, down 0.01%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,678.00, up 0.47%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0861, up 0.68%

GBPUSD at 1.2347, up 0.48%

USDJPY at 129.31, up 0.92%

AUDUSD at 0.7017, up 0.43%

USDCAD at 1.3362, down 0.19%

Dollar Index at 101.98, down 0.40%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.490%, down 1.26%

Germany at 2.0805%, down 0.41%

France at 2.529%, down 0.35%

U.K. at 3.3855%, up 1.82%

Japan at 0.425%, up 1.43%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $87.06, up 1.33%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $81.83, up 1.72%

Gold Futures (Feb) at $1,914.45, up 0.24%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $21,247.83, up 0.51%

Ethereum at $1,578.57, up 0.96%

BNB at $300.68, up 0.07%

XRP at $0.3887, up 0.03%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.347, down 1.33%

