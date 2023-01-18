Futures Pointing To Roughly Flat Open On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to extend the lackluster performance seen in the previous session.

The futures remained little changed even after a report from the Labor Department showed producer prices fell by more than expected in the month of December.

Stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Tuesday, with traders seemingly reluctant to make significant moves following the long holiday weekend.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 spent much of the day lingering near the unchanged line, although the narrower Dow showed a notable move to the downside.

The major averages eventually ended the session mixed. While the Nasdaq inched up 15.96 points or 0.1 percent to 11,095.11, the S&P 500 dipped 8.12 points or 0.2 percent to 3,990.97 and the Dow slumped 391.76 points or 1.1 percent to 33,910.85.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the following recent strength.

A steep drop by Goldman Sachs (GS) weighed on the Dow, with the financial giant plunging by 6.4 percent on the day.

The nosedive by shares of Goldman Sachs came after the company reported fourth quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates.

Fellow Dow Component Travelers (TRV) also plunged by 4.6 percent after warning of weaker than expected fourth quarter earnings due to the significant winter storm that impacted much of the U.S and Canada in late December.

On the other hand, shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) surged by 5.9 percent after the company reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings.

The New York Federal Reserve released a report showing a significant contraction in regional manufacturing activity in the month of January.

The New York Fed said its general conditions plunged to a negative 32.9 in January from a negative 11.2 in December, with a negative reading indicating a contraction. Economists had expected the index to climb to a negative 4.5.

Most of the major sectors showed only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Gold stocks showed a substantial move to the downside, however, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 3.5 percent. The index ended last Friday's trading at a seven-month closing high.

Retail and steel stocks also saw notable weakness on the day, while oil service stocks moved higher along with the price of crude oil.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $1.43 to $81.61 a barrel after rising $0.32 to $80.18 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,922.10, up $12.20 compared to the previous session's close of $1,909.90. On Tuesday, gold fell $11.80.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 128.31 yen compared to the 128.12 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0855 compared to yesterday's $1.0788.

Asia

Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday, with Japanese markets leading regional gains as the yen plunged on dovish signals from the Bank of Japan.

Fears of a global recession and caution ahead of speeches by four Federal Reserve officials later in the day served to cap regional gains to some extent.

China's Shanghai Composite Index fluctuated before finishing marginally higher after experts cautioned that a massive spike in covid deaths would likely hit the country following the holiday season.

Data analytics company Airfinity has forecast that China may see nearly a staggering 36,000 deaths a day during Lunar New Year holidays.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 percent to 21,678, buoyed largely by major stocks as regulatory headwinds ease.

Japanese shares hit a one-month high as the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy policy, surprising markets and sending the yen tumbling.

The central bank maintained interest rates at record-low levels and kept its yield curve tolerance band unchanged, defying market expectations it would overhaul its policy in the wake of rising inflationary pressures.

The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 2.5 percent to 26,791.12, marking its highest close since December 19 and posting its biggest daily gain since November 11. The broader Topix ended 1.7 percent higher at 1,934.93.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron gained 1.7 percent and Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing rallied 2.7 percent.

Investors shrugged off data showing that Japan's core machinery orders fell more than expected in November.

Seoul stocks fell for a second day running as investors avoided making big bets ahead of the earnings season. The Kospi dropped 0.5 percent to 2,368.32, dragged down by auto and steel stocks. Hyundai Mobis lost 3 percent and Posco Holdings gave up 1.8 percent.

Australian markets ended slightly higher to reach their highest level in 8-1/2 months, with tech and healthcare stocks pacing the gainers. Gold miners underperformed as bullion prices slipped on dollar strength.

Fuel retailer Ampol jumped 2.2 percent after the company reported higher refining margins in the December quarter.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index finished marginally higher at 7,393.40, while the broader All Ordinaries Index edged up 0.2 percent to settle at 7,609.50.

Europe

European stocks are little changed in cautious trading on Wednesday after five consecutive sessions of gains.

As recession worries mount, investors await more U.S. economic data and earnings this week for directional cues.

In economic news, data showed consumer prices in the U.K. rose at the slowest pace in three months in December, largely driven by the easing of motor fuel inflation.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 10.5 percent in December, as expected, from 10.7 percent in November.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent, the same pace of growth as seen in November, and in line with expectations.

Currently, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just above the unchanged line, while the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent.

Automakers are mostly higher after industry data showed European passenger car registrations climbed for the fifth month in a row in December, but at a slower pace than in November.

New car sales in the European Union rose 12.8 percent year-on-year following a 16.3 percent spike in November.

Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International NV has soared after its fourth-quarter revenue came in ahead of its guidance.

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Europe's largest meals delivery company, has also skyrocketed as it reported better-than-anticipated second-half income and outlined upbeat 2023 guidance.

Swiss luxury goods group Richemont AG has also moved to the upside after reporting higher quarterly sales, driven by growth across all regions with the exception of Asia Pacific.

British education group Pearson has also moved notably higher after posting 2022 results ahead of expectations.

On the other hand, Continental AG has tumbled. The German car parts manufacturer cut its adjusted free cash flow expectations for 2022, citing further customer payment delays.

U.S. Economic Reports

Partly reflecting a steep drop in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. producer prices fell by more than expected in the month of December.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand declined by 0.5 percent in December after inching up by a revised 0.2 percent in November.

Economists had expected producer prices to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The report also showed the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 6.2 percent in December from 7.3 percent in November. The year-over-year growth was expected to slow to 6.8 percent.

A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed a steep drop in U.S. retail sales in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said retail sales tumbled by 1.1 percent in December after slumping by a revised 1.0 percent in November.

Economists had expected retail sales to decrease by 0.8 percent compared to the 0.6 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a decrease in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales still dove by 1.1 percent in December following a 0.6 percent decline in November. Ex-auto sales were expected to fall by 0.4 percent.

At 9 am ET, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic is due to give welcome remarks before the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's Model Risk Management Forum.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of December. Industrial production is expected to edge down by 0.1 percent in December after dipping by 0.2 percent in November.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard is due to participate in a Wall Street Journal webcast interview at 9:30 am ET.

At 10 am ET, the National Association of Home Builders is scheduled to release its report on homebuilder confidence in the month of January. The housing market index is expected to come in unchanged at 31.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on business inventories in the month of November a 10 am ET. Business inventories are expected to increase by 0.4 percent.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds.

The Federal Reserve is due to release the Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts, at 2 pm ET.

At 5 pm ET, Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorrie Logan is scheduled to speak before an event hosted by the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the biotechnology company announced positive topline data from its ConquerRSV Phase 3 pivotal efficacy trial of mRNA-1345, an investigational mRNA vaccine targeting respiratory syncytial virus in older adults.

United Airlines (UAL) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting fourth quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.

Meanwhile, shares of IBM Corp. (IBM) may come under pressure after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on the tech giant's stock to Equal Weight from Overweight.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) is also likely to move to the downside after reporting weaker than expected fourth quarter results.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com