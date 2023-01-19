Swiss Producer And Import Prices Rise 3.2%

Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in December, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Producer and import prices rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in December.

The producer price index climbed 2.6 percent annually in December, and import prices grew 4.4 percent.

Compared to the previous month, producer and import prices declined 0.7 percent in December.

In 2022, the producer and import prices advanced 5.6 percent from 2.7 percent in 2021.

The latest growth was due to higher prices for petroleum products.

Prices were high in petroleum and natural gas, basic metals and semi-finished metal products, chemical products and metal products, wile prices declined for pharmaceutical products.

