World Market Trends

Renewed recession fears amidst weak economic data from the U.S. dampened sentiment across world . Data released on Wednesday had shown retail sales and producer price inflation declining more than expected in December. Investors also weighed hawkish comments from central bank officials as well as most recent corporate earnings.

Asian stocks finished mixed. Major European benchmarks are trading in negative territory. Wall Street Futures indicate losses on opening.

The Dollar Index continued its bearish sentiment. Bond yields moved mixed. Crude oil prices slipped as industry data from the U.S. showed an unexpected build in inventories. Gold edged higher. Cryptocurrencies declined.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,107.20, down 0.57%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,908.30, down 0.52%

Germany's DAX at 14,989.05, down 1.27%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,763.42, down 0.86%

France's CAC 40 at 6,985.78, down 1.38%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,116.75, down 1.38%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,405.23, down 1.44%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,435.30, up 0.57%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,240.28, up 0.49%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,650.98, down 0.12%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0822, up 0.28%

GBPUSD at 1.2332, down 0.11%

USDJPY at 128.54, down 0.27%

AUDUSD at 0.6883, down 0.84%

USDCAD at 1.3499, up 0.06%

Dollar Index at 102.19, down 0.16%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.368%, down 0.21%

Germany at 2.0385%, up 1.52%

France at 2.471%, up 1.46%

U.K. at 3.3165%, up 0.05%

Japan at 0.402%, down 2.19%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $84.27, down 0.84%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $78.97, down 1.04%

Gold Futures (Feb) at $1,910.25, up 0.17%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $20,770.74, down 2.04%

Ethereum at $1,524.86, down 3.20%

BNB at $290.85, down 3.20%

XRP at $0.3874, down 0.22%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3327, down 3.91%

