European Economic News Preview: UK Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales from the UK and producer prices from Germany are the top economic news due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK retail sales data for December. Sales are forecast to grow 0.5 percent on month, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in November.

In the meantime, producer prices are due from Germany. Producer price inflation is forecast to ease to 20.8 percent in December from 28.2 percent in November.

At 4.00 am ET, current account data from Greece and employment from Poland are due.

At 6.00 am ET, the Central Statistics Office is set to issue Ireland's wholesale prices for December. Prices had increased 3.8 percent in November.

