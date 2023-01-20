Netherlands Consumers Less Pessimistic In January

Dutch consumer confidence rose marginally at the beginning of the year, as consumers were somewhat less pessimistic about the than a month ago, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index increased to -49 in January from -52 in December. Nonetheless, the indicator in January was well below the 20-year average of -9 points.

Pessimism about the economy and willingness to buy were slightly less negative among consumers.

Among components, the economic climate index improved to -62 in January from -65 in the previous month.

Households were less negative about the economy in the coming twelve months, while their opinions regarding the economy in the past twelve months were the same as in December.

The indicator for willingness to buy rose slightly to -41 in January from -43 in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.