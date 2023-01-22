BoJ Minutes On Tap For Monday

The Bank of Japan will on Monday release the minutes from its December monetary policy meeting, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the BoJ board members unanimously decided to maintain a negative interest rate of -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank. They expanded its 10-year Japanese government bond yield target band, pushing the yen sharply higher and leading to a fall in government bonds.

Finally, most of the regional are closed on Monday for the Lunar New Year holiday, including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.