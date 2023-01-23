European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash Consumer Confidence Data Due

Flash consumer confidence survey data from the euro area is the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 4.00 am ET, industrial production, producer prices and retail sales figures are due from Poland. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 1.4 percent on a yearly basis, following a 4.6 percent rise in November. Producer price inflation is seen at 19.4 percent versus 20.8 percent a month ago. Retail sales are expected to climb 1.4 percent after rising 1.6 percent in the previous month.

At 6.00 am ET, Germany's central bank is scheduled to publish its monthly report.

At 10.00 am ET, the European Commission is set to issue euro area flash consumer confidence survey results. The sentiment index is seen at -20.0 in January versus -22.2 in December.

Economic News

