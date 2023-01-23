Denmark Consumer Confidence Rises Slightly To -26.1

Denmark's consumer confidence rose further at the start of the year to the highest level in five months, though still indicating little progress in the current negative mood, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -26.1 in January from -28.9 in December.

The increase in January was mainly due to progress in consumers' assessment of the family's financial situation today compared to a year ago, as well as consumers' expectations of Denmark's and the family's financial situation in a year's time compared to today.

The index measuring consumers' views towards the general economic situation of the country in the next twelve months improved notably to -6.3 in January from -11.7 in December, and their own financial situation in the future rose from -5.3 to -1.2.

However, consumers continue to assess that the family's financial situation is worse today than a year ago, the agency said.

Consumers assessed that this time is not favorable for buying large consumer goods, with the corresponding index standing at -49.0.

Households expect prices to decrease over the next twelve months, as the respective index fell to -11.0 from -0.9.

