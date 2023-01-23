Sri Lanka National Consumer Price Inflation Moderates In December

Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation continued to ease in December but remained at elevated level, figures published by the Department of Census and Statistics showed Monday.

Consumer prices advanced 59.2 percent on a yearly basis in December, following November's 65.0 percent.

Inflation eased for the third straight month after peaking at 73.7 percent in September.



Food prices surged 59.3 percent annually, but slower than the 69.8 percent gain in November. Non-food price inflation also slowed in December, to 59.0 percent from 60.4 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, the National Consumer Price Index remained almost flat in December after a 0.27 percent fall in November.

