Mastodon, Gojira Announce Co-Headlining 'The Mega-Monsters Tour'

Mastodon and Gojira have announced a co-headlining "Mega-Monsters" North American tour with special guest Lorna Shore.

The first leg of the tour will kick off on April 18 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon, and conclude on May 11 at Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The second leg will commence on August 9 at MegaCorp Pavilion in Cincinnati, Ohio, and conclude on September 2 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado.

Tickets are on sale now.

The co-headliners are hitting the road in support of their 2021 albums: Hushed & Grim (Mastodon) and Fortitude (Gojira).

Leg One:

April 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 20 — Concord, Calif. @Concord Pavilion

April 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

April 22 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

April 23 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Virgin

April 26 — Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 28 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

April 29 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

April 30 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre

May 02 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Municipal Auditorium

May 04 — Boca Raton, Fla. @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater

May 05 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 06 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 07 — Asheville, N.C. @ Harrah's Cherokee Center

May 09 — Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live

May 10 — Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion

May 11 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Leg Two:

Aug. 09 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ MegaCorp Pavilion

Aug. 10 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacob's Pavilion

Aug. 11 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors

Aug. 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Coney Island Amphitheater

Aug. 13 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ OneCenter

Aug. 15 — Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple

Aug. 17 — Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach

Aug. 18 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Aug. 19 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

Aug. 20 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall

Aug. 23 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Pavilion

Aug. 25 — Hammond, Ind. @ Horseshoe

Aug. 26 — Omaha, Neb. @ Westfair Amphitheater

Aug. 27 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Waite Park Amphitheater

Aug. 29 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

Aug. 30 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Azura Amphitheater

Sept. 01 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

Sept. 02 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News