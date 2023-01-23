Mastodon, Gojira Announce Co-Headlining 'The Mega-Monsters Tour'

Mastodon and Gojira have announced a co-headlining "Mega-Monsters" North American tour with special guest Lorna Shore.
The first leg of the tour will kick off on April 18 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon, and conclude on May 11 at Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania.
The second leg will commence on August 9 at MegaCorp Pavilion in Cincinnati, Ohio, and conclude on September 2 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado.
Tickets are on sale now.
The co-headliners are hitting the road in support of their 2021 albums: Hushed & Grim (Mastodon) and Fortitude (Gojira).
Leg One:
April 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 20 — Concord, Calif. @Concord Pavilion
April 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
April 22 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
April 23 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Virgin
April 26 — Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 28 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
April 29 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
April 30 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre
May 02 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Municipal Auditorium
May 04 — Boca Raton, Fla. @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater
May 05 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
May 06 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 07 — Asheville, N.C. @ Harrah's Cherokee Center
May 09 — Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live
May 10 — Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion
May 11 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena
Leg Two:
Aug. 09 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ MegaCorp Pavilion
Aug. 10 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacob's Pavilion
Aug. 11 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors
Aug. 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Coney Island Amphitheater
Aug. 13 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ OneCenter
Aug. 15 — Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple
Aug. 17 — Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach
Aug. 18 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
Aug. 19 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena
Aug. 20 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall
Aug. 23 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Pavilion
Aug. 25 — Hammond, Ind. @ Horseshoe
Aug. 26 — Omaha, Neb. @ Westfair Amphitheater
Aug. 27 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Waite Park Amphitheater
Aug. 29 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
Aug. 30 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Azura Amphitheater
Sept. 01 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater
Sept. 02 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater
