South Korea GDP Data Due On Thursday

South Korea will on Thursday release preliminary Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to contract 0.3 percent on quarter and expand 1.5 percent on year after picking up 0.3 percent on quarter and 3.1 percent on year in the three months prior.

Singapore will provide December data for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.1 percent on month and 6.9 percent on year. That follows the 1.2 percent monthly decline and the 3.2 percent yearly drop in November.

Hong Kong will see December figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were down 20.3 percent on year and exports slumped n annual 24.1 percent for a trade deficit of HKD27.1 billion.

Finally, the in Taiwan and China remain closed on Thursday for the Lunar New Year holiday, while the Australian bourses are shuttered got Australia Day.

