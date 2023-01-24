Czech Economic Sentiment, Consumer Confidence Rise

The Czech Republic's economic sentiment and consumer confidence improved in January, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 92.0 in January from 89.7 in December.

Among components, the confidence index increased to 93.8 in January from 92.5 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index improved to 93.1 in January from 91.1 in the preceding month.

The measure of confidence in construction weakened to 104.4 from 106.8 in the prior month, while the morale in trade climbed to 94.8 from 92.7.

Data also showed that the consumer confidence index advanced to 82.9 in January from 75.5 a month ago.

