European Economic News Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Due

Business sentiment from Germany and producer prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK producer prices for December. Output price inflation is forecast to rise to 16.4 percent from 14.8 percent in November. Input price inflation is seen at 18.0 percent versus 19.2 percent in the previous month.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain producer price figures are due. In the meantime, Italy's Istat publishes non-EU foreign trade data.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo Institute publishes monthly confidence survey results for January. The business sentiment index is seen at 90.2, up from 88.6 in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.