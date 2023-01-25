logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

New Zealand Credit Card Spending Falls 1.6%

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

New Zealand's credit card spending declined for the second straight month in December, albeit at a softer pace, data from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand revealed on Wednesday.

Total credit card spending fell a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent monthly in December, following a 2.5 percent drop in November.

Domestic bills decreased 4.0 monthly in December to NZ$4.257 billion, and overseas billing fell to NZ$477 million, data showed.

On a yearly basis, total billing rose 12.4 percent in December, after a 16.2 percent gain in the prior month. The pace of growth was the slowest in five months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap