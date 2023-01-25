Spain Producer Price Inflation At 20-Month Low

Spain producer prices grew at the slowest pace in 20 months in December, the statistical office INE said Wednesday.

Producer price inflation slowed to 14.7 percent in December from 20.5 percent in the previous month. This was the slowest rate since April 2021.

Excluding energy, underlying producer prices rose 11.1 percent annually, weaker than the 12.2 percent increase in November.

Within overall producer prices, energy posted the biggest annual increase of 22.8 percent. This was followed by a 14.2 percent rise in consumer goods prices and 10.6 percent increase in intermediate goods prices. At the same time, prices of capital goods gained only 5.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices slid 1.7 percent after falling 2.4 percent in November. This was the third consecutive decline.

