Hungary Wage Growth Slows To 16.7%

Hungary's average gross earnings growth eased in November, after rising in the previous month, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Average gross earnings rose 16.7 percent year-on-year in November, following an 18.1 percent growth in October.

The average gross earnings increased to HUF 544,597 in November from HUF 494,877 in the previous month.

Net earnings increased 16.7 percent annually in November, after an 18.1 percent gain in the prior month. Earnings grew to HUF 362,157 from HUF 329,093 in the preceding month.

Data showed that full-time employees' gross average earnings increased 17.8 percent annually in November, after an 18.2 percent gain in October. Average net earnings with tax benefits advanced 17.6 percent from a year ago.

Economic News

