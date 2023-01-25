Poland Jobless Rate Rises Slightly To 5.2%

Poland's unemployment rate increased marginally in December after remaining stable in the previous two months, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate rose to 5.2 percent in December from 5.1 percent in November.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 5.8 percent.

The number of newly registered unemployed persons fell to 113,000 in December from 114,300 in the previous month.

The number of youth unemployed, which is applied to those below the 24 age group, was 100,400 in December, unchanged from the previous month.

