South Korea Consumer Confidence Ticks Higher In Annuary - BoK

Consumer confidence in South Korea improved in January, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Thursday with a consumer confidence index score of 90.7 - up from 90.2 in December.

Consumer sentiment for current living standards was one point lower at 82, and the future outlook was unchanged at 85.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income was one point higher at 96, and future household spending was two points higher at 110.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was unchanged at 51, and the outlook was two points lower at 60.

The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year was 3.9 percent.

