South Korea GDP Contracts 0.4% In Q4

South Korea's gross domestic product shrank a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.3 percent increase in the previous three months.

On an annualized basis, GDP expanded 1.4 percent - also shy of forecasts for a gain of 1.6 percent and slowing from 3.1 percent in the third quarter.

For all of 2022, South Korea's GDP expanded 2.6 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.