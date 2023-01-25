Japan Producer Prices Climb 1.5% On Year In December

Producer prices in Japan were up 1.5 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - shy of expectations for an increase of 1.6 percent and slowing from 1.7 percent in November.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.1 percent, easing from 0.2 percent in the previous month.

The services producer price index for all items rose 1.5 percent on year, while the index excluding international transportation gained an annual 1.2 percent.

For all of 2022, producer prices rose 1.7 percent.

