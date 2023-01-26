UK Car Production Falls 9.8% In 2022, Electric Vehicle Output At Record

Car production in the United Kingdom declined sharply in the year 2022, as global chip shortages and structural changes hampered output along with weaker exports, while electric vehicle production hit a record high, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed on Thursday.

Total car production fell 9.8 percent on an annual basis. There were 775,014 units produced in 2022, down from 859,575 in 2021.

Demand from the domestic market increased 9.4 percent, while that from the foreign market plunged 14.0 percent in 2022.

Despite facing global challenges, UK factories produced a record number of electrical vehicles in 2022, totalling 234,066 units. This shows a 4.5 percent rise annually to represent almost a third of all car production.

In December, UK car production slumped 17.9 percent yearly, with both domestic and foreign demand falling by 25.0 percent and 15.4 percent respectively.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.