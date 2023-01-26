Mexico Unemployment Rate Steady At 2.8%

Mexico's unemployment rate remained stable at the end of the year after falling in November, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Thursday.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate stood at 2.8 percent in December, unchanged from the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the rate to rise slightly to 2.9 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.5 percent.

There were 1.646 million unemployed people in December, down from 1.724 million in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate also remained stable at 3.0 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.