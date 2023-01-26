Sweden Trade Surplus Narrows In December

Sweden's trade deficit narrowed in December as exports rose more than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus declined to SEK 1.2 billion in December from SEK 4.7 billion in the same month last year. In November, the trade deficit was SEK 6.5 billion.

On an annual basis, exports grew 17.0 percent in December, and imports rose 14.0 percent.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 22.7 billion in December, while the trade balance with the EU logged a deficit of SEK 23.9 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade deficit was SEK 1.1 billion in December compared with a deficit of SEK 2.0 billion in November.

For the January to December period, the trade deficit was SEK 44.7 billion. Exports rose 23.0 percent, and imports increased 27.0 percent.

