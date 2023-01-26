Brooks & Dunn Announce 2023 Return To Arenas With Scotty McCreery

Brooks & Dunn have announced their 2023 return to arenas with the "Reboot 2023 Tour." Seventeen new cities will now experience their show featuring multiple timeless hits.
Kicking off in Kansas City, Missouri, on May 4, the Live Nation-produced nationwide tour will see the duo on the road with opener Scotty McCreery.
"Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya! We love what we do, but we're just surfing your wave …can't wait!!" said Kix Brooks.
"The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again," added Ronnie Dunn.
"More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been! Unbelievable band of friends.…annnnnd YOU! Together, let's rock the house!!"
"Having been a huge fan of their music all my life, going out on the road with Kix and Ronnie is a dream come true for me," said McCreery. "I can't wait for this tour to begin."
The public onsale begins Friday at 10 am local venue time. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to the Neon Lounge, exclusive poster signed by Kix and Ronnie, VIP merchandise gift & more. More information is available at vipnation.com.
Tour Dates:
May 4 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T- Mobile Center
May 5 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
May 6 -- Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
May 11 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
May 12 -- Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena
May 13 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
May 18 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
May 19 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
May 20 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
June 1 -- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center
June 2 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
June 3 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
June 8 -- Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena+
June 10 -- Orlando, FL - Amway Center
June 15 -- Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*
June 16 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
June 17 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
