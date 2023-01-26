Brooks & Dunn Announce 2023 Return To Arenas With Scotty McCreery

Brooks & Dunn have announced their 2023 return to arenas with the "Reboot 2023 Tour." Seventeen new cities will now experience their show featuring multiple timeless hits.

Kicking off in Kansas City, Missouri, on May 4, the Live Nation-produced nationwide tour will see the duo on the road with opener Scotty McCreery.

"Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya! We love what we do, but we're just surfing your wave …can't wait!!" said Kix Brooks.

"The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again," added Ronnie Dunn.

"More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been! Unbelievable band of friends.…annnnnd YOU! Together, let's rock the house!!"

"Having been a huge fan of their music all my life, going out on the road with Kix and Ronnie is a dream come true for me," said McCreery. "I can't wait for this tour to begin."

The public onsale begins Friday at 10 am local venue time. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to the Neon Lounge, exclusive poster signed by Kix and Ronnie, VIP merchandise gift & more. More information is available at vipnation.com.

Tour Dates:

May 4 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T- Mobile Center

May 5 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

May 6 -- Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

May 11 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

May 12 -- Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena

May 13 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

May 18 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

May 19 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 20 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

June 1 -- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center

June 2 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

June 3 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

June 8 -- Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena+

June 10 -- Orlando, FL - Amway Center

June 15 -- Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*

June 16 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

June 17 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News