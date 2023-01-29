logo
New Zealand Trade Data Due On Monday

Published:

New Zealand will on Monday release December data for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In November, imports were worth NZ$8.54 billion and exports were at NZ$6.68 billion for a trade deficit of NS$1,863 million.

