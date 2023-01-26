Australia Export Prices Sink 0.9% In Q4

Export prices in Australia were down 0.9 percent on quarter and 20.5 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

The main contributors to the fall were coal, coke and briquettes (-7.8 percent), metalliferous ores and metal scrap (-0.9 percent), petroleum and petroleum products (-7.5 percent) and meat and meat preparations (-3.0 percent).

The main offsetting contributors were cereals and cereal preparations (+8.1 percent), crude fertilizers and crude minerals (+11.6 percent) and gold, non-monetary (+4.3 percent).

Import prices rose 1.8 percent on quarter and 14.9 percent on year, fueled by gains from electrical machinery apparatus and appliances (+3.9 percent), telecommunications equipment (+4.3 percent) and general industrial machinery (+4.1 percent).

Economic News

