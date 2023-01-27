Italy Industrial Turnover Recovers 0.6%

Italy's industrial sales increased for the first time in three months amid strong turnover in the capital and consumer goods segments, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

Industrial turnover rose 0.9 percent month-over-month in November, in contrast to the 0.8 percent fall in October. Turnover in both domestic and foreign recovered in November.

Domestic market turnover grew 0.8 percent after falling 1.0 percent. Likewise, foreign market turnover rose 1.3 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent decrease in the prior month.

Among the main groupings of industries, capital goods turnover gained 2.7 percent over the month, and that of consumer goods climbed 1.5 percent. On the other side, both energy and intermediate sector sales slid by 1.8 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

After adjusting for calendar effects, turnover in trend terms surged 11.5 percent annually, slower than the 12.5 percent rise in October.

