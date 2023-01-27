Slovakia Producer Price Inflation Slows To 22.3%

Slovakia's producer prices continued to increase in December, albeit at a softer rate due to lower energy prices, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

The producer price index rose 22.3 percent year-on-year in December, after a 23.5 percent growth in November.

The domestic market prices surged 33.5 percent annually in December, after a 38.1 percent rise in the previous month.

Prices for mining and quarrying climbed 14.0 percent yearly in December, and those for manufacturing increased 20.2 percent.

Prices for electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning supply advanced 65.8 percent, and those of water supply, sewage, waste management, and remediation rose 0.6 percent.

For the January to December 2022 period, producer prices grew 29.3 percent.

