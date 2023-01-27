Lithuania Retail Sales Decline 6.2%

Lithuania's retail sales decreased for the eighth straight month in December, as both food and non-food sales declined, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, fell a calendar-adjusted 6.2 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.5 percent decrease in November.

Sales of food, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco declined 10.2 percent annually in December and those of non-food items dropped 11.0 percent.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles, slumped 10.7 percent.

Mail-order or online sales contracted 22.6 percent yearly in December.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 3.3 percent in December.

For the January to December period, retail sales rose 0.8 percent.

Economic News

