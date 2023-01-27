logo
Quick Facts
  

SCOR Stock Down As CEO Resigns; Names Swiss Re's Thierry Leger To Succeed With Effect From May 1

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Shares of SCOR SE (SZCRF.PK) were losing around 6 percent in the morning trading in Paris after the French reinsurer's Chief Executive Officer Laurent Rousseau resigned from his position as CEO and from the Board. The company announced the appointment of Thierry Leger, former Swiss Re executive, as its Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1.

Meanwhile, Swiss Re announced that its Group Chief Underwriting Officer Leger is stepping down as member of the Group Executive Committee and from the role as Group CUO with immediate effect to pursue a role outside the company.

The SCOR Board of Directors will propose that Leger join the Board at the 2023 General Meeting.

In the meantime, François de Varenne is appointed Interim CEO of SCOR with immediate effect until Leger takes up his post. de Varenne is the company's Executive Committee member in charge of Investments, Technology, Transformation and Group Corporate Finance.

Rousseau, who had succeeded Denis Kessler as CEO on June 30, 2021, is leaving the Group to pursue other professional opportunities.

The Board has asked its Chairman Denis Kessler to lend his support to François de Varenne and then Leger, to ensure the smooth running of this change in executive management.

Leger, who holds 25 years of experience in the reinsurance sector, has expertise in life reinsurance, P&C reinsurance and alternative reinsurance.

Denis Kessler, Chairman of SCOR, said, "Having held key positions at a major global reinsurance company, he has all the skills required to lead the SCOR group and forge a new strategic vision for the company, while pursuing an underwriting policy based entirely on technical profitability."

The January 1, 2023 P&C renewals, which took place in a favorable environment for property & casualty reinsurance, will be presented on February 7. The fourth-quarter results will be released as scheduled on March 2.

In Paris, SCOR shares were losing around 5.8 percent to trade at 22.43 euros.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
ZLINE Expands Recall Of Gas Ranges
Reno, Nevada-based ZLINE Kitchen and Bath has expanded its recall of gas ranges citing serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced. The recall now includes about 30,000 units of ZLINE gas ranges, including about 28,000 units...
FDA Advisors Propose To Replace Primary COVID Shots With New Bivalent Shots
The Food and Drug Administration's independent advisory committee unanimously recommended replacing the current original COVID vaccines used in the U.S. for primary shots with new bivalent omicron shots authorized as boosters, reports said. The committee also considered the proposal for annual COVID vaccination, however, didn't vote on it.
Drizzilicious Mini Rice Cake Bites, Popcorn Recalled
Piscataway, New Jersey-based Snack Innovations Inc. is recalling several batches of Drizzilicious branded mini rice cake bites, and drizzled popcorn products in the U.S. citing undeclared peanut, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug administration said.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
RELATED NEWS
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap