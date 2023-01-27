Mexico Trade Surplus Grows To $984 Mln

Mexico's foreign trade surplus increased in December from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Friday.

The trade surplus for December was $984 million, up from $603 million in the corresponding month last year.

Exports showed an annual increase of 3.4 percent, and imports also registered a positive growth of 2.6 percent.

Non-oil exports grew 3.5 percent from last year and a 1.5 percent gain was observed in oil exports.

On a monthly basis, exports fell a seasonally adjusted 1.44 percent, while imports climbed 2.72 percent.

In 2022, the trade balance showed a deficit of $26.4 billion, compared to a shortfall of $10.9 billion in 2021.

Economic News

