Nickelback Announce 2023 North American Tour With Brantley Gilbert

Rock band Nickelback recently announced that they would embark on a North American Tour in support of their 10th studio album, Get Rollin'.
The trek, produced by Live Nation, will have stops in 38 cities. The tour, which will see country rocker Brantley Gilbert joining the band on all non-festival dates, is set to kick-off with a show on June 12 at Videotron Centre in Quebec City.
Rising country star Josh Ross is also set to perform on select dates.
The tour will have stops in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Nashville and more. The final concert is scheduled to take place on August 30 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.
Nickelback released Get Rollin' on November 18, 2022. The record debuted at No. 2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA Album Chart at No. 3 and in the Top 10 in the U.K., Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria. The album debuted at No. 1 in Switzerland.
"Get Rollin'" 2023 tour dates:
Jun. 12 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
Jun. 14 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Jun. 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Jun. 17 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate N' Tall Boys ^
Jun. 20 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
Jun. 22 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
Jun. 24 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Jun. 25 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Jun. 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Jun. 30 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Jul. 01 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Jul. 06 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Jul. 08 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Jul. 09 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Jul. 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Jul. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Jul. 15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Jul. 18 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Jul. 20 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Jul. 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavillion
Jul. 23 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
Jul. 29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jul. 30 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Aug. 01 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 03 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 05 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 07 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 09 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Aug. 11 - Oro-Medonte, ON - Boots and Hearts Festival ^
Aug. 13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater
Aug. 16 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 18 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Aug. 24 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 27 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 30 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
^ Festival date
(Photo: BMG)
