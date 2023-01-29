Nickelback Announce 2023 North American Tour With Brantley Gilbert

Rock band Nickelback recently announced that they would embark on a North American Tour in support of their 10th studio album, Get Rollin'.

The trek, produced by Live Nation, will have stops in 38 cities. The tour, which will see country rocker Brantley Gilbert joining the band on all non-festival dates, is set to kick-off with a show on June 12 at Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

Rising country star Josh Ross is also set to perform on select dates.

The tour will have stops in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Nashville and more. The final concert is scheduled to take place on August 30 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.

Nickelback released Get Rollin' on November 18, 2022. The record debuted at No. 2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA Album Chart at No. 3 and in the Top 10 in the U.K., Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria. The album debuted at No. 1 in Switzerland.

"Get Rollin'" 2023 tour dates:

Jun. 12 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Jun. 14 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Jun. 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Jun. 17 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate N' Tall Boys ^

Jun. 20 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Jun. 22 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Jun. 24 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Jun. 25 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Jun. 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Jun. 30 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Jul. 01 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Jul. 06 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Jul. 08 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Jul. 09 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jul. 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Jul. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Jul. 15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Jul. 18 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Jul. 20 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Jul. 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavillion

Jul. 23 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

Jul. 29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul. 30 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Aug. 01 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 03 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 05 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 07 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 09 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Aug. 11 - Oro-Medonte, ON - Boots and Hearts Festival ^

Aug. 13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater

Aug. 16 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 18 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Aug. 24 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 27 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 30 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

^ Festival date

(Photo: BMG)

