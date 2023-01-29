Daniele Intl Recalls Ready-to-Eat Sausage Products

Mapleville, Rhode Island-based Daniele International LLC is recalling around 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE sausage products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.

The products subject to recall include 6-oz. plastic trays of "FREDERIK'S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray" with sell by date 4/15/23 and "Boar's Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO" with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23; as well as 7-oz. plastic trays of "COLAMECO'S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI" with sell by date 12/23/23; and "COLAMECO'S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI" with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

The recall also includes 1-lb. plastic trays of "DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI" with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23; "DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA" with sell by date 5/6/23; and "DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI" with use by date 5/4/23; as well as 12-oz. plastic tray of "Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME" with sell by date 4/14/23.

These RTE sausage products were produced between May 23, 2022 and November 25, 2022, and shipped to retail locations nationwide on various dates from December 23, 2022, through January 17, 2023.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 54" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall was initiated after the agency discovered the problem during routine inspection activities where Listeria monocytogenes was found on surfaces in which the product came into contact.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators and urged them to throw away the products or return to the place of purchase.

