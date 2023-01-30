Taiwan Consumer Confidence Improves Slightly On Stronger Expectations

Taiwan's consumer sentiment strengthened for the first time in five months, albeit modestly, at the start of the year, led by the improvement in the households' perception of the general economic outlook, survey data from the National Central University's Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, or RCTED, showed Monday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 59.73 from 59.12 in December. Among the six sub-indicators of the survey, five increased and one declined.

The biggest improvement was witnessed in the measure reflecting the view on the domestic economic situation in the next six months. The corresponding index added 1.25 points to reach 76.85.

Sub-indicators for the personal economic situation in the next six months and that for the intentions to invest in the stock market also climbed from the previous month.

Households also turned positive regarding big purchases this month. The indicator for employment expectations in the next half year increased slightly.

Meanwhile, the sub-index for the assessment of the domestic inflation in the next six months declined.

The survey was conducted over the telephone from January 18 to 21 among 2,900 people over the age of 20 in Taiwan.

